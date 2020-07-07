GE2020: 'I will always prioritise my residents' interests', says PAP's Murali Pillai

“If there is a clash of priorities in terms of doing what I need to do for my residents against what I need to do on my personal or job fronts, I will always prioritise my residents’ interests,” said People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai to the media on Tuesday (July 7).

The incumbent MP for Bukit Batok remarks were made in reference to his opponent, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan, questioning his ability to serve effectively since he was not a full-time MP.

Elaborating, Murali said that he spent six days a week speaking to residents of Bukit Batok and managing community programmes.

These include a Green Ribbon task force, where volunteers support families who are caring for someone mentally-challenged, and a tuition programme for children living in rental flats.

This election would be the second time the two political rivals are going head to head after the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election.

Dr Chee had also shared several Facebook posts about the upgrading works he alleged were delayed, remained incomplete and hazardous, openly criticising Murali’s management of Bukit Batok.

Murali said that people “may not necessarily have a perspective of other matters that are happening as well”.

“Bukit Batok residents know ultimately how the town is managed and I’m very sure that they will come to a fair conclusion.”

He also added that it was beneficial if Bukit Batok’s town council affairs could be managed together with the neighbouring Jurong and Yuhua constituencies for “very significant scale of operations”, which would mean "cost savings and more resources".

kailun@asiaone.com