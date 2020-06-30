GE2020 independent candidates: Ooi Boon Ewe shows cashier's order for $13,500 at nomination centre; Shirwin Eu has 'nothing' to offer to voters

Ooi Boon Ewe
He won't give up, independent candidate Ooi Boon Ewe told reporters outside the Methodist Girls' School nomination centre earlier this morning (June 30).

The 79-year-old, who had been disqualified from elections six times before, said he wants to contest in Bukit Panjang SMC. He also showed the media his cashier's order for the $13,500 deposit.

Meanwhile over at Kong Hwa School, another independent candidate Shirwin Eu indicated his interest to contest in the Marine Parade GRC. When reporters asked what he has to offer to the residents there, he replied: "Nothing."

Another independent candidate, Victor Ronnie Lai, who previously said he wanted to contest Pioneer SMC, was seen arriving at Jurong Pioneer Junior College. 

