GE2020: Low Thia Khiang joins Dennis Tan on WP walkabout in Hougang

Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang on Sunday (June 28) returned to his old stomping ground in Hougang to meet residents, in his first public appearance since he suffered a bad fall in April.

Mr Low was joined by Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan, 49, who the WP has said it will be fielding as its candidate for Hougang SMC in the July 10 polls.

In a video posted on Facebook by Mr Tan, the duo were seen greeting residents at a bus stop in Hougang.

Mr Low, 63, injured his head in a fall on April 30. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and discharged after 21 days.

Mr Low, who won the Hougang single-member seat in 1991, became the first opposition leader to win a GRC after he led the WP team to victory in Aljunied GRC in 2011.

But on Thursday, current WP chief Pritam Singh said at a press conference that Mr Low, and fellow MPs Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat will not be standing as candidates in the general election, paving the way for the party's younger members to take their place as the opposition party pushes ahead with renewal.

Replacing Mr Low and Mr Chen in the Aljunied GRC slate will be Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Leon Perera, while Mr Png will be replaced in Hougang by Mr Tan, the party said.

On Sunday in Aljunied GRC, the WP's five-men team also went on a walkabout at Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre.

The three incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs - Mr Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - were joined by NCMP Leon Perera and former NCMP Gerald Giam to meet and greet residents, and to distribute fliers.

