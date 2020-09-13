GE2020 PAP candidate Victor Lye's Facebook page hacked to sell dresses and pans

Videos of women selling dresses and pans were posted on former People's Action Party's candidate Victor Lye's hacked Facebook account on Saturday morning (Sept 12) before the page was taken down.

Mr Lye, a grassroots leader who was in the losing team in the Aljunied GRC contest in the general election in July, told The Straits Times that he had "lost control of the account four days ago".

He added that he was not aware of the videos posted on to his Facebook page before ST contacted him.

Screenshots of the hacked account showed Facebook posts bearing Vietnamese words and Mr Lye's name above videos of women engaged in online sales of dresses and pans.

The videos were unavailable after the page was taken down.

Mr Lye said that he was managing the account before he lost access to it.

He added that he had informed Facebook of the hack and he is in the process of recovering his account.

