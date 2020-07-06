GE2020: PAP's Lee Hong Chuang is falsely claiming credit for upgrading programmes in Hougang, says WP’s Dennis Tan

In a Facebook post today (July 6), Workers' Party (WP) candidate Dennis Tan accused People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Lee Hong Chuang of "trying to claim credit for various upgrading programmes in Hougang in his recent election [flyer] to Hougang residents".

Tan went on to write: "This is not the first time he has tried to do so. I am sharing a post here by former Hougang MP Mr Png Eng Huat on the ongoing Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) back in 2019.

"The NRP is not implemented by Mr Lee. It is implemented by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council under the leadership of the Hougang MP."

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Dennis Tan Facebook

Tan also shared a photo album that former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat had posted on his Facebook page previously.

Inside is a photo with a PAP statement issued for the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election. It writes that a non-elected candidate cannot carry out NRP for a constituency and the Town Council will be the one to decide on NRP plans. It also states that NRP is carried out through government funding.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Png Eng Huat Facebook

Png’s old post from June 15, 2019, alleges that something similar had happened last year, which led to residents asking him whether it was PAP or WP who was carrying out the construction of a elderly and adult fitness corner that was part of NRP in Hougang.

Png wrote: "Has PAP gone back on its words or was the defeated candidate misguided? If a PAP candidate is expected to implement the NRP, come what may even if he is not elected as MP, then why did the PAP mislead the voters of Bukit Batok in 2016.

“The party has to decide which is which.”

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Png Eng Huat Facebook

Png later posted an image of Lee's flyer, concurring with Tan's post. He wrote: "If the PAP candidate can claim to do all that upgrading without being elected, we should let him be and elect Mr Dennis Tan to speak for the people of Hougang in Parliament."

As of the time of writing, Lee has not posted any response to Tan’s allegations. AsiaOne has reached out to Lee and PAP for comment.

In 2015, Hougang SMC was contested between Png and Lee, with the former winning with 57.96 per cent of the votes.

Png decided not to stand for re-election, with Tan taking his place and contesting in Hougang against Lee in this year’s election.

kailun@asiaone.com