GE2020: PAP members look and sound the same because we're consistent, says Grace Fu

As the last People's Action Party (PAP) member to speak in the final Constituency Political Broadcast (CPB) aired today (July 8), Grace Fu spared some time to rebut some common misconceptions about the ruling party.

PAP members may appear similar to each other because they are consistent and share the same values, affirmed Fu, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

"Some of you said that we look the same, sound the same. Indeed, we are consistent in that we are pragmatic, trustworthy.

"We do what we say, and we will only say what we will do."

The party holds dear values such as integrity, fairness and service, she added.

"And because the PAP candidates share these values, we sometimes sound the same."

Fu's statements come after brickbats from the Opposition accusing the PAP of being full of "yes-men" as well as online chatter on their candidates "following the same script".

Calling for more diversity in Parliament, Dr Ang Yong Guan, the Progress Singapore Party's candidate for Marymount SMC, said on Monday's (July 6) CPB: "We need bolder and more divergent thinking. It can no longer be a one-size-fits-all, 'yes men' approach.

"This is where alternative parties play a role in nation-building.

"We need 32 opposition MPs to deny PAP its two-thirds majority."

Following the PAP's introduction of its bumper crop of new faces last month, some netizens had also observed more than a few similarities among the candidates.

One even compiled a two-minute video featuring the different candidates extolling their humble backgrounds, unconventional paths to success and passion for the community.

A 2-minute summary of Singapore's next generation of leaders. Posted by Martyn See on Monday, June 29, 2020

Having garnered over 700 shares, the video drew amused reactions from netizens, many of whom commented that the candidates were "following the same script".

One netizen even quipped that it was an "attack of the clones".

kimberlylim@asiaone.com