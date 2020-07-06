GE2020: PAP new face Hany Soh fractures foot after fall during house visits

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Hany Soh, a first-time candidate and member of the PAP team contesting Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, will not be able to conduct house visits in the four days leading up to the July 10 polls after she fell and fractured her foot.

The 33-year-old said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening (July 5) that she had been running from door to door during her house visits as she did not want residents to wait too long for her to reach their units.

She missed a step and fell, sustaining a fracture in her left foot.

"It looks like I will have to cut down on my house visits for the next four weeks," she wrote.

She hopes to meet as many Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Woodgrove residents as possible in other settings, such as in coffee shops. She also uploaded a photo of herself in a wheelchair and another photo of her left foot in a cast.

Her GRC team mates said they will help Ms Soh with house visits and walkabouts during these last few days of the campaign.

The PAP team for Marsiling-Yew Tee includes Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, 47, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, 45, and backbencher Alex Yam, 39.

They will be coming up against a Singapore Democratic Party team comprising Mr Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital, Mr Khung Wai Yeen, a 38-year-old account manager, Mr Damanhuri Abas, 49, an education consultant and Mr Benjamin Pwee, 52, a business development strategist.

It will be the second time that the two parties face off in the constituency. In 2015, the PAP team won 68.7 per cent of the vote against SDP.

During this GE campaign, I've found myself unwittingly running from door to door during my house visits. Being a... Posted by Hany Soh on Sunday, July 5, 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.