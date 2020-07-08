GE2020: PAP open to people's views, says Desmond Choo

In the final round of constituency political broadcasts for this general election, incumbent Tampines GRC candidate Desmond Choo assured residents that he and his People’s Action Party (PAP) teammates are "open to our people’s views”.

Choo is part of the line-up defending Tampines against a team fielded by the National Solidarity Party. PAP’s segment of the broadcast focused largely on what the team has achieved so far in Tampines since the last election in 2015, including the upgraded Tampines Changkat Butterfly Garden.

Initially planned to be an enclosed park, Choo — who oversaw the project — had a change of heart after an encounter with a young resident while inspecting the garden prior to the revamp.

“I met a little girl who was probably not older than 10 years old. She was chasing after butterflies excitedly,” he recounted.

“I asked with some pride if she loved the garden. She said: ‘Yes, but shouldn’t butterflies be free? Isn’t it better?’”

Describing how her words stuck with him, Choo conducted further consultations and determined that she was right. Plans were changed and the new garden is now an open nature park where butterflies can roam freely.

A butterfly paradise in Tampines! 🦋 The Tampines Changkat Butterfly Garden officially reopened on 14 September after... Posted by Tampines Town Council on Sunday, September 15, 2019

“This is the Tampines and Singapore that [the PAP team in] Tampines is working towards,” he declared.

“We must be open to the views of our people. Make changes together. We want to give life and hope to the aspirations of our people, regardless of their age.”

The sentiment was echoed by Masagos Zulkifli, the anchor minister helming the PAP team in Tampines. He spoke about how 15,000 ideas from residents were gathered to build the first-of-its-kind integrated development Our Tampines Hub, a destination with facilities he described as “world-class”.

