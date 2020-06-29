GE2020: PAP unveils candidates for Ang Mo Kio GRC, including new faces Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Ahmad Samdin

The People’s Action Party (PAP) unveiled its slate of election candidates for Ang Mo Kio GRC in a virtual press conference on Monday (June 29).

Headed by Lee Hsien Loong, the others in the team will be Gan Thiam Poh, Darryl David, Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Ahmad Samdin.

PAP's new candidates Nadia and Ng will be taking over two MPs, with the former replacing Ang Hin Kee in the Cheng San-Seletar district and the latter replacing Intan Mokhtar in the Jalan Kayu district.

In the 2015 election, the other members that contested in the six-member GRC were Darryl David, Ang Hin Kee, Intan Azura Mokhtar, Gan Thiam Poh and Koh Poh Koon.

The team will be going up against the Reform Party, which has been busy conducting walkabouts and house visits in the constituency since last Thursday (June 25). RP secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam is currently serving a 14-day stay-home notice after returning from the UK on the same day.

candicecai@asiaone.com