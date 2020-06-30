GE2020: Is PAP's Desmond Lee contesting in West Coast GRC?

West Coast GRC looks to be one of the hottest constituencies this GE2020 to watch as incumbents the People's Action Party (PAP) go head-on with Dr Tan Cheng Bock of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Earlier this morning on Nomination Day, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee — formerly the Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC — was spotted at the PAP's West Coast GRC branch at Clementi West Street 2.

While he declined to comment on whether he will be contesting in West Coast GRC, his appearance has sparked speculation that he will be joining Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, who is expected to lead PAP's team for the constituency.

Dr Tan will head the PSP team for West Coast, comprising Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Jeffrey Khoo, and Nadarajah Loganathan.

