GE2020: PAP's Poh Li San says she inadvertently blocked Pink Dot on Instagram while clearing emails

Trini Ng
AsiaOne
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In response to queries as to why she untagged herself from Pink Dot's Instagram post, Poh Li San apologised for "inadvertently" blocking the account.

Yesterday (July 7), Pink Dot asked their audience on Instagram which election candidates the millennials and Gen Z "stan" — in other words, who are popular with the youths.

They came up with a list of 12 candidates from various political parties, including the Workers' Party's Jamus Lim and the People's Action Party's (PAP) Poh.

The non-profit movement, which started in 2009 to support the LGBT community in Singapore, had tagged the candidates in their post so that people would be able to learn more about their views.

View this post on Instagram

This election has seen a number of new, young or interesting candidates being fielded. We crowdsourced on IG to find out candidates our millennials and gen z stan, and here are the results! The candidates from various parties are tagged so that you can learn more about their views, if you choose to reach out to them via DMs privately. A number of them do reply. The GRCs and SMC they belong to, are also listed next to their names. If you still do not know which GRC or SMC you are voting in, head to https://bit.ly/ge2020candidates to find out by keying in your postal code. As we know, none of the political parties’ manifestos mentioned Section 377A or LGBTQ issues, so it is your responsibility to find out more about your candidate, and decide if they can best represent you in parliament. Note: Pink Dot does not endorse any candidates. The order of the images are also based on most number of candidates mentioned from a party to least. #sgelection #ge2020 #singapore #lgbtq

A post shared by Pink Dot SG (@pinkdotsg) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

However, users noticed that both Poh's and fellow PAP candidate Carrie Tan's accounts were untagged from the post.

Pink Dot responded: "We did not untag Carrie Tan or Poh Li San, not very sure why the tag is gone. But we can't seem to view or tag Poh Li San's account either anymore."

The reply sparked speculations by commenters who wondered if the candidates had untagged themselves, deleted their accounts or even blocked Pink Dot on the social media platform.

On one of Poh's Instagram posts, users also questioned her regarding the issue.

The 44-year-old explained that she had been sleep-deprived these few days while clearing emails in the "wee hours" and might have accidentally blocked Pink Dot's account. She has since unblocked the account.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Poh will be contesting in Sembawang GRC, together with Ong Ye Kung, Vikram Nair, Lim Wee Kiak and Mariam Jaafar.

The PAP team will face the National Solidarity Party's Spencer Ng, Sebastian Teo, Ivan Yeo, Yadzeth Hairis and Sathin Ravindran.

