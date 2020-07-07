GE2020: PAP's Victor Lye says he does so much outreach in Aljunied GRC, his kids used to hide his shoes

The People’s Action Party (PAP) line-up contesting in Aljunied GRC is continuing to show residents that they would gladly appreciate a shot at running the opposition ward.

Victor Lye, who has been trying hard to win the hearts and minds of Aljunied voters since 2012, recently put up a video that features him going around neighbourhoods talking to residents and carrying out various public-spirited deeds with his volunteers.

But what about his efforts as a branch chairman of PAP’s Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division in a GRC that did not vote him into office in 2015? According to him, he was out for so many nights doing outreach that his kids used to hide his shoes “because they did not want [him] to go out”.

“It’s about what we do on the ground. Not what we say in the air,” Lye declared in his video.

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐩! That has been my personal motto. I have been walking tirelessly since 2012. I hope to do... Posted by Victor Lye Thiam Fatt 赖添发 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

The PAP candidate also revealed that he still has to make his own living as he is not paid by the government — something that “surprises some people”.

He ended off the video by expressing his hope to do more “if only our people make it possible”.

In the last battle for Aljunied GRC in 2015, WP retained their turf with 50.95 per cent of the votes, close enough for the PAP team to force a recount.

This year, the PAP is fielding Lye and his 2015 teammates Shamsul Kamar and Chua Eng Leong, along with new candidates Alex Yeo and Chan Hui Yuh.

They’ll be taking on a new (but seasoned) Workers' Party line-up that consists of party chief Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera.

