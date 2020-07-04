GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 4

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.
Here's what you can catch today (July 4):
Constituency Political Broadcasts
|Constituency
|Time
|Where to watch
|Chua Chu Kang GRC, East Coast GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Hong Kah North SMC, and Hougang SMC
|7pm onwards
|Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.
Rallies
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|East Coast GRC candidates Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan and Tan Kiat How
|12.30pm
|East Coast GRC Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Chua Chu Kang GRC candidates Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, Don Wee and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim
|8pm
|Chua Chu Kang GRC Facebook page
|Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
|Nee Soon GRC candidates Damien Tay, Bradley Bowyer, Kala Manickam, Sri Nallakaruppan and Taufik Supan, and Yio Chu Kang SMC candidate Kayla Low
|8pm
|PSP Facebook page
Livestreams
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Ng Chee Meng, Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye
|4.30pm
|PAPSKGRC Facebook page
|Workers' Party
|Unspecified
|8pm
|The Workers' Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Conducted in Mandarin Sun Xueling, Desmond Tan and Yeo Wan Ling
|9.30pm
|Yeo Wan Ling Facebook page
