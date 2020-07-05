GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 5

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.

Here's what you can catch today (July 5):

Constituency Political Broadcasts 

Constituency Time Where to watch
Jalan Besar GRC, Jurong GRC, Kebun Bahru SMC, MacPherson SMC, and Marine Parade GRC 7pm onwards Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
People's Action Party (PAP) Sembawang GRC candidates Ong Ye Kung, Lee Wee Kiat, Vikram Nair, Mariam Jaafar and Poh Li San 10am Ong Ye Kung Facebook page
Red Dot United (RDU) Jurong GRC candidates Ravi Philemon, Alec Tok, Michelle Lee, Liyana Dhamirah and Nicholas Tang 7pm Red Dot United Facebook page
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Chua Chu Kang GRC candidates Francis Yuen, Abdul Rahman, Choo Shaun Ming and Tan Meng Wah, Hong Kah North SMC candidate Gigene Chua and Marymount SMC candidate Ang Yong Guan 8pm PSP Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Marymount GRC candidate Gan Siow Huang, with Jalan Besar candidate Josephine Teo and ex-MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh North Ibrahim Othman 8pm Gan Siow Huang Facebook page

 

Livestreams

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
Workers' Party (WP)

Unspecified 

 8pm The Workers' Party Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Grace Fu 8.30pm Grace Fu Facebook page

