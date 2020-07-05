GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 5

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
Here's what you can catch today (July 5):
Constituency Political Broadcasts
|Constituency
|Time
|Where to watch
|Jalan Besar GRC, Jurong GRC, Kebun Bahru SMC, MacPherson SMC, and Marine Parade GRC
|7pm onwards
|Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.
Rallies
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Sembawang GRC candidates Ong Ye Kung, Lee Wee Kiat, Vikram Nair, Mariam Jaafar and Poh Li San
|10am
|Ong Ye Kung Facebook page
|Red Dot United (RDU)
|Jurong GRC candidates Ravi Philemon, Alec Tok, Michelle Lee, Liyana Dhamirah and Nicholas Tang
|7pm
|Red Dot United Facebook page
|Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
|Chua Chu Kang GRC candidates Francis Yuen, Abdul Rahman, Choo Shaun Ming and Tan Meng Wah, Hong Kah North SMC candidate Gigene Chua and Marymount SMC candidate Ang Yong Guan
|8pm
|PSP Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Marymount GRC candidate Gan Siow Huang, with Jalan Besar candidate Josephine Teo and ex-MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh North Ibrahim Othman
|8pm
|Gan Siow Huang Facebook page
Livestreams
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|Workers' Party (WP)
|
Unspecified
|8pm
|The Workers' Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Grace Fu
|8.30pm
|Grace Fu Facebook page
