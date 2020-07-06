GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 6

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.
Here's what you can catch today (July 6):
Constituency Political Broadcasts
|Constituency
|Time
|Where to watch
|
Marsiling - Yew Tee GRC, Marymount SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Nee Soon GRC and Pasir Ris - Punggol GRC
|7pm onwards
|Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.
Rallies
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Lee Hsien Loong
|12pm
|PAP Facebook Page
|Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
|West Coast GRC candidates Tan Cheng Bock, Hazel Poa, Jeffrey Khoo, Leong Mun Wai and Nadarajah Loganathan, and Pioneer SMC candidate Lim Cher Hong
|8pm
|PSP Facebook Page
Livestreams
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Tin Pei Ling
|3pm
|Tin Pei Ling Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Tin Pei Ling
|7pm
|Tin Pei Ling Facebook page
|Workers' Party (WP)
|Unspecified
|8pm
|The Workers' Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|K Shanmugam
|8pm
|PAP's Facebook Page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Chong Kee Hiong and Saktiandi Supaat
|8pm
|Ng Eng Hen Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Lee Hsien Loong, Darryl David, Gan Thiam Poh, Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Ng Ling Ling
|8.30pm
|Ang Mo Kio GRC Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Grace Fu
|8.30pm
|Grace Fu Facebook page
|Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)
|Chee Soon Juan
|TBA
|Chee Soon Juan Zoom
editor@asiaone.com