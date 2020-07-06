GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 6

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.

Here's what you can catch today (July 6):

Constituency Political Broadcasts 

Constituency Time Where to watch

Marsiling - Yew Tee GRC, Marymount SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Nee Soon GRC and Pasir Ris - Punggol GRC

 7pm onwards Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
People's Action Party (PAP) Lee Hsien Loong 12pm PAP Facebook Page
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) West Coast GRC candidates Tan Cheng Bock, Hazel Poa, Jeffrey Khoo, Leong Mun Wai and Nadarajah Loganathan, and Pioneer SMC candidate Lim Cher Hong 8pm PSP Facebook Page

Livestreams

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
People's Action Party (PAP) Tin Pei Ling 3pm Tin Pei Ling Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Tin Pei Ling 7pm  Tin Pei Ling Facebook page
Workers' Party (WP) Unspecified  8pm The Workers' Party Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) K Shanmugam 8pm PAP's Facebook Page
People's Action Party (PAP) Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Chong Kee Hiong and Saktiandi Supaat 8pm Ng Eng Hen Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Lee Hsien Loong, Darryl David, Gan Thiam Poh, Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Ng Ling Ling 8.30pm Ang Mo Kio GRC Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Grace Fu 8.30pm Grace Fu Facebook page
Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Chee Soon Juan TBA Chee Soon Juan Zoom

