GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 7

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.

Here's what you can catch today (July 7):

Constituency Political Broadcasts 

Constituency Time Where to watch

Pioneer SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Punggol West SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang GRC, Sengkang GRC

 7pm onwards Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
Reform Party (RP) Andy Zhu 11am Andy Zhu Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Murali Pillai 8pm Murali Pillai Facebook page

Livestreams

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
Peoples Voice Lim Tean 5pm Peoples Voice Facebook page
Workers' Party (WP) Unspecified  8pm The Workers' Party Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Ong Ye Kung, Lim Wee Kiak, Vikram Nair, Mariam Jaafar and Poh Li San 8.30pm Zoom
People's Action Party (PAP) Grace Fu 8.30pm Grace Fu Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Darryl David 8.30pm Darryl David Facebook page
People's Power Party Goh Meng Seng 9pm People's Power Party Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Teo Chee Hean. Janil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha and Yeo Wan Ling 9.30pm Teo Chee Hean Facebook page

