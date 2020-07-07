GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 7

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.
Here's what you can catch today (July 7):
Constituency Political Broadcasts
|Constituency
|Time
|Where to watch
|
Pioneer SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Punggol West SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang GRC, Sengkang GRC
|7pm onwards
|Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.
Rallies
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|Reform Party (RP)
|Andy Zhu
|11am
|Andy Zhu Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Murali Pillai
|8pm
|Murali Pillai Facebook page
Livestreams
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|Peoples Voice
|Lim Tean
|5pm
|Peoples Voice Facebook page
|Workers' Party (WP)
|Unspecified
|8pm
|The Workers' Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Ong Ye Kung, Lim Wee Kiak, Vikram Nair, Mariam Jaafar and Poh Li San
|8.30pm
|Zoom
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Grace Fu
|8.30pm
|Grace Fu Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Darryl David
|8.30pm
|Darryl David Facebook page
|People's Power Party
|Goh Meng Seng
|9pm
|People's Power Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Teo Chee Hean. Janil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha and Yeo Wan Ling
|9.30pm
|Teo Chee Hean Facebook page
