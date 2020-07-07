GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 7

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.

Here's what you can catch today (July 7):

Constituency Political Broadcasts

Constituency Time Where to watch Pioneer SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Punggol West SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang GRC, Sengkang GRC 7pm onwards Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Party Speakers Time Where to watch Reform Party (RP) Andy Zhu 11am Andy Zhu Facebook page People's Action Party (PAP) Murali Pillai 8pm Murali Pillai Facebook page

Livestreams

