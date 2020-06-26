GE2020: PPP likely to field only Goh Meng Seng after potential candidate unable to contest because of Covid-19

It seems like only one candidate from the People's Power Party (PPP) - its secretary-general Goh Meng Seng - will contest in the 2020 general election.

In a June 21 Facebook post, Goh, 50, wrote: "A key PPP potential candidate was unable to return to Singapore from overseas to contest in the upcoming elections due to the travel restrictions imposed by the country he is in right now."

Two days later, the party expressed its intentions to contest in Radin Mas SMC as well as MacPherson SMC.

However, the following day, PPP wrote that it would take a step back from Radin Mas SMC to avoid a three-corner fight with the Reform Party.

Yesterday (June 25), the party issued a press statement that Goh will take the fight to MacPherson SMC against incumbent Tin Pei Ling from the People's Action Party (PAP).

"Ms Tin Pei Ling is well known in carrying out substantial grassroots activities thus far looking after the welfare need of MacPherson residents. We would love to make friends with her as we too have a soft heart towards the vulnerable group," the party said in the statement.

"However, we believe what we need for Singapore at this juncture is a strong parliament, providing the much-needed checks and balances to the ruling PAP government.

"We believe Ms Tin and our Secretary-General have different strengths that complement each other which will effectively serve both the residents and the country as a whole.

"Our contest in MacPherson is by no means an attempt to get Ms Tin to cease her good job in MacPherson and we believe she would continue to serve the residents regardless of the outcome of this elections."

Press Statement on Contest in MacPherson SMC We hereby confirm our intention to contest MacPherson SMC in the coming... Posted by People's Power Party - PPP on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Tin responded on her Facebook page: "I welcome the contest, which will be good for our democracy and for the residents of MacPherson.

"Mr Goh Meng Seng is a veteran politician with many years of experience, and I do not underestimate his campaign capability.

"MacPherson is always special to me. Having served in MacPherson for 10 years, I deeply cherish the bonds I share with our residents, and will continue to do my very best to serve, if I am given the opportunity to do so."

PPP will hold a walkabout tomorrow (June 27) at 10am at MacPherson Market & Food Centre.

According to the ST report, the People’s Power Party has expressed interest to contest in MacPherson. I welcome the... Posted by Tin Pei Ling 陈佩玲 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

