GE2020: PSP confirms list of candidates who will contest in 9 constituencies

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be contesting in nine constituencies (five SMCs and four GRCs) at this year's election on July 10 with a total of 24 candidates.

In a virtual press conference on Friday (June 26), party leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock announced the final slate of seven candidates, including a Singapore Airlines pilot, a former SAF female officer, and where he intends to field the candidates.

Dr Tan, 80, also confirmed that he will be contesting in West Coast GRC, alongside Jeffrey Khoo, Hazel Poa, Leong Mun Wai and Loganathan Nadarajah.

Khoo and Leong were among the new names unveiled at the press conference this morning.

The list of constituencies that PSP will be fielding its candidates:

Hong Kah North SMC – Gigene Wong

Pioneer SMC – Lim Cher Hong

Yio Chu Kang SMC – Kayla Low

Marymount SMC – Dr Ang Yong Guan

Kebun Baru SMC – Kumaran Pillai

West Coast GRC – Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Jeffrey Khoo, Hazel Poa, Leong Mun Wai, Loganathan Nadarajah

Nee Soon GRC – Damien Tay, Taufik Supan, Brad Bowyer, Kala Manickam, S. Nalla

Chua Chu Kang GRC - Francis Yuen, Dr Tan Meng Wah, Choo Shaun Ming, Abdul Rahman

Tanjong Pagar GRC – Michael Chua, Harish Pillay, Wendy Low, Terence Soon, Abas Kasman

The final slate of party candidates announced today are:

Terence Soon, 29, a pilot with Singapore Airlines (SIA)

Kala Manickam, 52, a former Singapore Armed Forces officer

Leong Mun Wai, 65, founder of a venture capital firm

Jeffrey Khoo, 51, a botanist by training and a marketing professional

Lim Cher Hong, 42, a chartered financial consultant.

Consulting engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67, who sits on the central executive committee of the PSP

