GE2020: Rallies and livestreams happening on July 3

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

Here's what you can catch today (July 3):

Constituency Political Broadcasts

Who: Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC, and Bukit Panjang SMC

Time: 7pm onwards

Where: Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Progress Singapore party (PSP)

Who: Tanjong Pagar GRC candidates Michael Chua, Wendy Low, Harish Pillay, Terence Soon and Abas Kasmani, and Kebun Baru SMC candidate Kumaran Pillai

Time: 8pm

Where: PSP's Facebook page

Livestreams

People's Action Party (PAP)

Who: Chan Chun Sing, Liang Eng Hwa and Mariam Jaafar

Time: 12.30pm

Where: PAP's Facebook page

