GE2020: Reform Party no-show at Radin Mas SMC Constituency Political Broadcast

The Reform Party's (RP) Radin Mas SMC candidate Kumar Appavoo will not be appearing in the Constituency Political Broadcast (CPB) on July 7.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, RP's Charles Yeo confirmed that the party's candidate will not be in tonight's CPB, but had no further comments.

In a statement on RP's Facebook page later, chairman Andy Zhu explained that Appavoo had failed to turn up for the recording of the broadcast because of "an unfortunate event" that happened "under unforeseen circumstances" and apologised "for the inconvenience caused".

He will be uploading a personal broadcast to his own social media platforms instead, Zhu said.

Appavoo is up against the People's Action Party's Melvin Yong in the single seat.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for more information.

In RP's previous CPB for Ang Mo Kio GRC, only two of the five candidates turned up for the recording.

Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam stated that RP was not given due notice for the broadcast recording schedule, but IMDA issued a statement against his claims.

