GE2020 results: PAP wins West Coast GRC with 51.69% of votes over PSP

[UPDATED 3.05am] Results for West Coast GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 51.69% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 48.31%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won West Coast GRC over the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), obtaining 51.69 per cent of the vote. PAP tallied 71,545 votes while PSP got 66,871 votes.

The PAP team consists of S Iswaran, Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng and Rachel Ong, while PSP’s candidates are Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Jeffrey Khoo and Nadarajah Loganathan.

PSP's West Coast team could be offered two NCMP seats as the best-performing loser.

However, PSP's chief Dr Tan had said previously that he would not take up an NCMP seat if the opportunity ever arose, calling it a "ploy" to entice voters to vote for PAP.

Similarly, Leong, PSP's assistant secretary-general, also said he would reject the NCMP seat if it was offered to him.

Political observers had touted the GRC as a key battleground to watch in GE2020.

Dr Tan was the PAP MP for Ayer Rajah SMC — which has since been absorbed into West Coast GRC — from 1980 to 2006.

The 80-year-old, who founded PSP in 2019, has had a good showing in past elections. In 2001, he defended his seat in Ayer Rajah SMC and won with 88 per cent of the vote.

He also ran in the 2011 presidential election, narrowly losing by a margin of 0.34 per cent.

In the other corner, Iswaran, 58, has been serving the GRC as its MP since 1997.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won West Coast GRC with a vote share of 78.6 per cent against the Reform Party.

West Coast has 146,251 registered electors.

