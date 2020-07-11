GE2020 results: PAP's Gan Siow Huang wins Marymount with 55.04% over PSP's Ang Yong Guan

[UPDATED: 1.46 am] Results for Marymount SMC for GE2020 Gan Siow Huang (PAP) 55.04% Ang Yong Guan (PSP) 44.96% The People's Action Party has won Marymount SMC against the Progress Singapore Party. PAP's Gan Siow Huang received 12,143 votes while PSP's Ang Yong Guan received 9,918 votes.

The People’s Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Marymount SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Gan Siow Huang currently has 54 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s Dr Ang Yong Guan's 46 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Gan, 46, is standing for election for the first time. She is the deputy executive officer of NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), although most may know her as Singapore's first female general.

Dr Ang, 65, a psychiatrist, previously contested Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2011 and Tanjong Pagar GRC in 2015 under the banners of the Singapore Democratic Party and the now-dissolved SingFirst respectively.

Marymount SMC was carved out from areas of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2020 and has 23,444 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with a vote share of 73.6 per cent against the Singapore People's Party.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

