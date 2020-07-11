GE2020 results: PAP's Henry Kwek wins Kebun Baru SMC with 62.97% of votes over PSP's Kumaran Pillai

[UPDATED: 3.14am] Results for Kebun Baru SMC for GE2020 Henry Kwek (PAP) 62.97% Kumaran Pillai (PSP) 37.03% PAP's Henry Kwek wins Kebun Baru SMC with 13,284 votes, while PSP's Kumaran Pillai received 7,812 votes. The People’s Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Kebun Baru SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Henry Kwek currently has 68 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP's Kumaran Pillai's 32 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress.

The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

A former editor of The Online Citizen and ex-publisher of The Independent Singapore, Kumaran had pledged to improve community facilities and infrastructure for the constituency’s elderly population. As an opposition politician, he also promised to bring up national issues in Parliament, including making a stand against a government that has “gone astray”.

Kwek, on the other hand, has been an MP for the Kebun Baru ward since 2015 when it was under Nee Soon GRC. He promised to make the constituency more senior-friendly as well and assured that residents would continue to be well taken care of should he be elected.

Kebun Baru has 22,653 voters.

It used to be a single-member constituency for 11 years before it was absorbed into Ang Mo Kio GRC for the 1991 general election. This new Kebun Baru SMC, however, was carved out from Nee Soon GRC for the 2020 general election.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

