GE2020 results: PAP's Patrick Tay wins Pioneer SMC with 61.98% of votes over PSP and independent candidate

[UPDATED: 1.45am] Results for Pioneer SMC for GE2020 Patrick Tay (PAP) 61.98% Lim Cher Hong (PSP) 35.24% Cheang Peng Wah 2.78% The People’s Action Party's Patrick Tay has won Pioneer SMC with 14,571 votes, while Progress Singapore Party's Lim Cher Hong received 8,285 votes. Independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah received only 654 votes, and will forfeit his election deposit of $13,500.

The People's Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Pioneer SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Patrick Tay currently has 66 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s Lim Cher Hong's 32 per cent. Independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah has 2 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress.

The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Pioneer is the only SMC to see a three-cornered fight, with Cheang being the only independent candidate this election.

Previously, independent Victor Ronnie Lai also expressed interest to contest Pioneer. But he was turned away at the door for not having the required number of people to second or assent to his bid.

Pioneer has 24,672 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the SMC by 76.35 per cent against the National Solidarity Party.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

