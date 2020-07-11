GE2020 results: PAP's Tin Pei Ling wins MacPherson SMC with 71.74% of votes over PPP's Goh Meng Seng

[UPDATED: July 11, 1.37am]

Results for MacPherson SMC for GE2020

Tin Pei Ling (PAP) 71.74% Goh Meng Seng (PPP) 28.26% The People's Action Party has won MacPherson SMC with 71.74 per cent of votes against the People's Power Party. PAP’s Tin Pei Ling received 18,983 votes while PPP’s Goh Meng Seng received 7,477 votes.

The People's Action Party is leading the People's Power Party in MacPherson SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Tin Pei Ling currently has 73 per cent of the votes, compared to PPP's Goh Meng Seng's 27 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

MacPherson SMC has 28,564 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the SMC by 65.58 per cent against the Workers' Party and the National Solidarity Party.

