GE2020 results: PAP's Yip Hon Weng wins Yio Chu Kang SMC with 60.83% of votes over PSP's Kayla Low

[UPDATED: July 11, 2.38am] Results for Yio Chu Kang SMC for GE2020 Yip Hon Weng (PAP) 60.83% Kayla Low (PSP) 39.17% PAP's Yip Hon Weng has won Yio Chu Kang SMC against PSP's Kayla Low. PAP received 14,756 votes while PSP received 9,500.

The People’s Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Yio Chu Kang SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Yip Hon Weng currently has 61 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s Kayla Low's 39 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

This general election, both PAP and PSP are fielding newcomers to contest in Yio Chu Kang.

Yip, 43, is former group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care while Low, 43, is a chartered accountant and former prisons officer.

Yio Chu Kang has 26,005 voters.

The former single-seat constituency was carved out from Ang Mo Kio GRC this year. Yio Chu Kang SMC was last contested in 2006.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

