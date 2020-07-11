GE2020 results: WP wins Aljunied GRC with 59.93% of votes over PAP

[UPDATED: 3.45am] Results for Aljunied GRC for GE2020 Workers' Party (WP) 59.93% People's Action Party (PAP) 40.07% WP wins Aljunied GRC with 85,603 votes, while PAP received 57,244 votes. The Workers' Party is leading the People's Action Party in Aljunied GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

WP currently has 60 per cent of the votes, compared to PAP's 40 per cent.

The WP team consists of Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera, while PAP’s line-up comprises Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo, Chua Eng Leong and Chan Hui Yuh.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

WP has made known their belief that it would not be possible for the opposition to replace the ruling PAP government, but asserted the need to have a credible opposition party to speak up in Parliament.

”I think Singaporeans will realise that when you vote elected opposition MPs into Parliament, the government is more responsive and more sensitive to the concerns of the people,” Singh mentioned to the media on the final day of the election hustings.

Aljunied has 151,007 voters.

In the 2015 general election, WP won the GRC by 50.95 per cent — a margin slim enough to prompt a recount — against PAP.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

