GE2020 roundup: Best memes from the campaigning period

After nine arduous days of campaigning, there's nothing left to do but to sit back and wait for Polling Day (July 10).

But until then, why not take a look back at some of the most iconic moments and the memes that have sprung up during this election?

12. Woke grandpa

Turns out Tan Cheng Bock is a bit of Hypebeast himself

11. Boyband or K-pop group?

https://twitter.com/halal_bat/status/1278642093322145792 https://twitter.com/sm0llest/status/1278513107954884608 https://twitter.com/hangboxes/status/1278399097079164933

They do have their similarities and the matching outfits help.

You can basically turn the nomination day speech into a MV #SoundOn Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Thursday, July 2, 2020

10. Where were they?

While Reform Party's secretary-general Kenneth Jeyeretnam was serving his stay-home notice and thus, understandably unable to physically turn up, the no-show of other party candidates definitely left people wondering where they went.

Cannot even turn up for broadcast how to stand up for you in parliament? #kmfst #sgmemes #gememes #GE2020 Posted by Kiasu Memes For Singaporean Teens on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Errr what happened to the other 3 people ah... #GE2020 Posted by SGAG on Friday, July 3, 2020

When your team mate never come for presentation n now you have to tank their part... Charles Yeo is the real hard carry MVP Community submission by Melvan #mndsg #sgmemes #sgmemes Posted by Memes n Dreams on Saturday, July 4, 2020

9. Loong or Yang?

Even his son laughed at him when he called Lee Hsien Yang the prime minister.

When you fail the test... Better memorize your East Coast plan properly: 👉 https://singaplex.com/east-coast-by-east-coast Posted by Singaplex on Saturday, July 4, 2020

8. Sure win you

When independent candidate Shirwin Eu turned up at the nomination centre to contest in a five-man seat alone, you know memes were incoming.

Woke up, felt cute, might contest in a 5-seat GRC later idk #GE2020 Posted by SGAG on Monday, June 29, 2020

seems like the case! Posted by SGAG on Monday, June 29, 2020

No worries Shirwin, we won’t turn (y)eu down. In fact, you’ll be surrounded by many awesome people and our famous PERi-PERi Chickens. Guarantee feel good. Posted by Nando's on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

7. What team?

In Dr Tan Cheng Bock's defence, PAP and PSP are just one letter apart, and he had represented the former for 26 years in Parliament.

Hahahaha yet another booboo, this time by TCB! #GE2020 Posted by SGAG on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

#ICYMI The problem when you stood as a PAP candidate too many times. Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

6. General Gan's war cry

If you listen closely, you could almost hear her yell "Hormat senjata!" She's not actually that fierce though, she says.

After listening to Gan Siow Huang's Many猫 War Cry. Thank you for your comments, it made us laugh too. Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Watch this one I scared tio. #SibehGarang Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Yes Mdm, sorry Mdm. I will run to touch the tree and knock it down 20. Posted by Singapotato on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

5. Cockles of my heart

Jamus Lim amassed a fan club overnight right after the televised debate.

Deciding to cash in or cancel your cheque? Decisions as such cannot be taken lightly - make sure to decide after... Posted by Singaplex on Saturday, July 4, 2020

y'all are one step away from proposing marriage to this guy at this point Posted by SGAG on Saturday, July 4, 2020

"Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." A special bond in the making. Posted by Mustsharenews.com on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

4. Everybody loves Tharman

https://twitter.com/r_izqqq/status/1278545100600008704

'Nuff said.

you know you're doing something right when the opposition praises you during their election nomination Posted by A Better World By Memes on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

When you're deciding who to vote for in Jurong. Posted by Mustsharenews.com on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

3. #JinChuan

What happens when a politician shares a meme template of himself? The Internet runs away with it.

Phase 2 workouts be like. #RunCJRun #JinChuan It's a repost Full story here: https://mustsharenews.com/tan-chuan-jin-photoshop/ Posted by Mustsharenews.com on Saturday, July 4, 2020

2. Charles Yeo

Perhaps one of the most relatable moments for many of us was watching Yeo struggle to deliver his speech in Mandarin.

I don't know how many people wasted their 5mins to hear everything but we summarized in 25 secs Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Friday, July 3, 2020

Reform Party's Mr Charles Yeo valiantly stood in for his colleague on MC, giving us a "JIAN CARDBOARD" moment that won't... Posted by Mustsharenews.com on Friday, July 3, 2020

1. The East Coast Plan

https://twitter.com/tzehern_/status/1279028622716616704

And of course, who can forget Heng Swee Keat's East Coast Plan?

for our east coast 🏝🌊 residents 🚶‍♀️we also have a plan💪💪 for the east coast🌞🌊 we have a east coast 🌊🏄‍♂️ singapore 🇸🇬... Posted by YEOLO on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

We have stumbled in our delivery as of late, but we too have come up with an East Coast Plan! 💡 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯... Posted by Tourism Malaysia on Friday, July 3, 2020

When you get the East Coast Plan presentation deck at the last min: 👉https://singaplex.com/east-coast-by-east-coast Posted by Singaplex on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

now the east coast plan is pretty much the most famous plan in singapore ever #GE2020 Posted by SGAG on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

