GE2020 roundup: Best memes from the campaigning period

After nine arduous days of campaigning, there's nothing left to do but to sit back and wait for Polling Day (July 10).
But until then, why not take a look back at some of the most iconic moments and the memes that have sprung up during this election?
12. Woke grandpa
Turns out Tan Cheng Bock is a bit of Hypebeast himself
11. Boyband or K-pop group?
They do have their similarities and the matching outfits help.https://twitter.com/kxxf_/status/1278610060470398976
10. Where were they?
While Reform Party's secretary-general Kenneth Jeyeretnam was serving his stay-home notice and thus, understandably unable to physically turn up, the no-show of other party candidates definitely left people wondering where they went.
9. Loong or Yang?
Even his son laughed at him when he called Lee Hsien Yang the prime minister.
8. Sure win you
When independent candidate Shirwin Eu turned up at the nomination centre to contest in a five-man seat alone, you know memes were incoming.
7. What team?
In Dr Tan Cheng Bock's defence, PAP and PSP are just one letter apart, and he had represented the former for 26 years in Parliament.
6. General Gan's war cry
If you listen closely, you could almost hear her yell "Hormat senjata!" She's not actually that fierce though, she says.
5. Cockles of my heart
Jamus Lim amassed a fan club overnight right after the televised debate.https://twitter.com/r_izqqq/status/1278545100600008704
4. Everybody loves Tharman
'Nuff said.
3. #JinChuan
What happens when a politician shares a meme template of himself? The Internet runs away with it.
2. Charles Yeo
Perhaps one of the most relatable moments for many of us was watching Yeo struggle to deliver his speech in Mandarin.https://twitter.com/tzehern_/status/1279028622716616704
1. The East Coast Plan
And of course, who can forget Heng Swee Keat's East Coast Plan?
rainercheung@asiaone.com