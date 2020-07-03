GE2020: SDP's Chee Soon Juan promises to fund SMC activities with portion of MP allowance

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan will use a portion of his allowance to fund activities in Bukit Batok SMC if elected as MP, he said during the Constituency Political Broadcast today (July 3).

"I will set aside a portion of my MP allowance to fund activities for the elderly," Dr Chee said, pledging to take care of residents' needs.

He also intends to set up a trust fund to assist lower-income households in the constituency and run enrichment programmes for students.

"I will not contract out my responsibility to a managing agent. This will save costs for residents," said Dr Chee, who intends to be a full-time MP.

Town councils may choose to hire managing agents to carry out day-to-day operations and maintenance of the estate.

Dr Chee expressed his misgivings, saying: "Residents end up paying an extra layer of costs when the MP was elected to do the work in the first place."

Defending his seat in Bukit Batok SMC, the incumbent, People's Action Party's Murali Pillai said in the broadcast: "It is not enough just to have plans. You need to have the ability to execute it.

"You need to have leadership, the people, the resources and the organisations.

"And this is where I lay down before you, my service in Bukit Batok."

Murali contested against Chee and won in the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election.

