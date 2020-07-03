GE2020: SPP's Jose Raymond doubles down on eradicating 'out-of-date' Meet-the-People Sessions

In his online address to the people of Potong Pasir SMC earlier tonight (July 3), Singapore People’s Party chairman Jose Raymond laid out his plans for the ward should he be elected.

The 48-year-old former journalist and ex-press secretary to Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is taking on the incumbent People’s Action Party candidate Sitoh Yih Pin this general election after succeeding Lina Chiam, the wife of stalwart opposition politician Chiam See Tong, last November.

Part of Raymond’s manifesto for Potong Pasir involves the eradication of Meet-the-People Sessions, a concept that he calls “out-of-date”.

“Today, residents need to have their problems solved quickly. And with technology and communication tools, we must aspire to be more effective in how we can provide service to our residents,” he declared in the Facebook Live video.

“Having to wait for hours just to have an appeal heard should be a process from the past which we should just move on once and for all.”

Raymond highlighted the need to embrace technology and accessibility to such tools for elderly residents. Getting directly in touch with the MP or the town’s operation team should be “good enough to solve a problem”.

Citing an example of a resident who reached out to him via his mobile phone last month, he illustrated how quick he was able to solve her issue. The resident needed his help for her 96-year-old mother, who did not receive her Solidarity Payment as she did not have a bank account.

After he obtained their personal details, he wrote an appeal within 20 minutes and sent it to the Ministry of Finance. Two days later, the issue was sorted out.

“This is what I mean when I said in my manifesto that the age-old Meet-the-People Session may actually have run its course,” Raymond stated, adding on that with the use of technology, he can and must help people immediately.

Meet-the-People Sessions, instituted in the 1950s, were established for MPs to get a feel of the ground. Usually held on a weekly basis, the constituents engage with the MP in the hope to resolve their personal issues. The MP will assist by writing letters of appeal on behalf of the constituent to the relevant ministry or statutory board.

“[We should] have systems in place in which people who are in need will be able to reach out and get the help they need as soon as they need it. Not once a week, but immediately, and when they need it most," Raymond stated.

