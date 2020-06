The Workers' Party (WP) will run in six constituencies in the General Election, party chief Pritam Singh announced today (June 25).

They will contest in Aljunied, Marine Parade, Sengkang and East Coast GRCs, as well as Hougang and Punggol West SMCs.

WP said it will introduce a total of 21 candidates in the coming days, starting with the unveiling of the first four candidates in a virtual press conference today.

editor@asiaone.com