GE2020: WP looks back in time at Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC in lead-up to Nomination Day

In the lead-up to Nomination Day tomorrow (June 30), the Workers’ Party (WP) have ramped up their online outreach to remind the constituents of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC about the years they’ve spent together as opposition-held districts.

This year’s general election will feature a very different roster for the WP with a few of its beloved old guards stepping down from contesting.

Incumbent Members of Parliament Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, and Png Eng Huat will not stand as candidates in GE2020 to allow the younger leaders and fresh faces to step up to the plate.

Instead, Aljunied GRC will see party chief Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Leon Perera, and Gerald Giam running for votes. It’s been nine years since WP took over the constituency, which made history as Singapore’s first GRC won by a party that’s not the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a photo montage shared earlier today on their Facebook page, WP took a nostalgic look at the good times spent with Aljunied GRC residents since 2011.

Tomorrow is Nomination Day. Let’s look back at The Workers’ Party MPs in #Aljunied. #GE2020 Posted by The Workers' Party on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Hougang SMC — a stronghold of the party since 1991 — also had a photo montage of its own in a homage to Png’s time as an MP there.

Nomination Day is tomorrow. Let’s take a look back at The Workers’ Party in #Hougang SMC. #GE2020 Posted by The Workers' Party on Sunday, June 28, 2020

WP has had its sights on East Coast GRC since 2006, and the party also shared a video showcasing how its members have been putting in the groundwork for the past three election cycles.

The PAP and WP have yet to announce which of its candidates will contest the constituency, which has been a familiar battleground for both parties.

The Workers’ Party in East Coast; we’ve been here for three election cycles - we’ll see you in the fourth tomorrow. #GE2020 Posted by The Workers' Party on Monday, June 29, 2020

ALSO READ: WP launches GE2020 manifesto and election slogan 'Make Your Vote Count'

ilyas@asiaone.com