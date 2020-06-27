GE2020: WP unveils latest 5 candidates

The Workers' Party (WP) unveiled its latest slate of election candidates in a virtual press conference on Saturday (June 27) afternoon.

WP chief Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim, WP chairman, introduced the following candidates:

1. Nathaniel Koh Kim Kui, 36, former WP Youth Wing executive committee member and IT professional. This is the long-time party member's first-time standing as an election candidate.

2. Tan Chen Chen, 38, contracts administrator and trained quantity surveyor. This will be her first election.

3. Muhammad Fadli Mohammad Fawzi, 45, lawyer. This will be his first election.

4. Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, 43, deputy director of Singapore Cancer Society. He contested in Nee Soon GRC in the 2015 election and this is his second election.

5. Terence Tan, 48, law firm director. He contested in Marina Parade GRC in 2015 and this is his second time as an election candidate.

Our third batch of potential candidates for #GE2020 has been announced. They include Nathaniel Koh Kim Kui (36),... Posted by The Workers' Party on Saturday, June 27, 2020

When asked, WP chief Pritam Singh did not confirm nor deny about Low Thia Khiang's involvement in the upcoming election and said that Low's recuperation was the priority.



He also said that where candidates will be fielded will be revealed on Nomination Day.

Nomination Day for this general election is on June 30.

editor@asiaone.com