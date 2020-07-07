GE2020: WP will look into Facebook comments of Raeesah Khan, but does not want to prejudice investigations

The Workers' Party (WP) will conduct a review into the Facebook posts made by Sengkang candidate Raeesah Khan, but it does not want to prejudice ongoing police investigations, said WP chief Pritam Singh.

Asked about a call from the PAP for the WP to make its stand clear on the candidate, Mr Singh said the party would explain further at the right time.

"So we've made a very extensive statement during our doorstop (on Sunday). And I don't wish to add on to that.

"And I think the voters of Sengkang have heard her apology," he said at a doorstop at Rivervale plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

"I also understand that there is some views out there which want her to further explain. There will be a time for this.

"My preference is of course to do it now, but because there's an ongoing police investigation I cannot let those investigations be prejudiced by whatever comments I make or she makes.

"But certainly, I think there will be a review of this as I mentioned previously, and that will happen."

The 26-year-old had apologised on Sunday, saying she did not mean to cause social division with her remarks, but had wanted to raise awareness about the concerns of minorities.

A day later, the PAP issued a statement asking why the WP still considered her worthy of consideration as an MP given her statements about race and religion.

"This is a serious matter, which goes to the fundamental principles on which our country has been built," it said.

On Tuesday, the WP's Sengkang GRC team leader, Ms He Ting Ru, 37, said that the WP candidates in the constituency have been working hard on the ground even after the latest developments.

"You know we have been having very deep and meaningful conversations with the residents.

"This matter has come up, and we've had very good discussions with some of the residents about this. They've expressed both support and concern," she said.

"I think it's important to go back to what Raeesah had actually said earlier, you know she's apologised for her previous comments and now we should just leave the matter in the hands of the police."

Apart from Ms He and Ms Raeesah, the other members of the WP team in Sengkang are economist Jamus Lim, 44, and equity research analyst Louis Chua, 33.

