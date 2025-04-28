GE2025: 6 rallies and live Mandarin roundtable on April 29

Six rallies and a live television roundtable will be held on Tuesday (April 29).

The parties involved in the rallies are the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Red Dot United (RDU) and People's Power Party (PPP).

PAP will stage a rally for Nee Soon GRC at Yishun Stadium while PPP will hold its rally for Ang Mo Kio GRC at Yio Chu Kang Stadium.

RDU's rally will take place at the School of Science and Technology for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, while WP's rally will be held at Bedok Stadium for East Coast GRC.

SDP will be holding two rallies, one at lunchtime at the promenade area beside UOB Plaza for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, and another at Beacon Primary School for Bukit Panjang SMC.

Additionally, a live roundtable hosted by Mediacorp will air from 9pm to 10pm.

The participating parties will be PAP, WP, RDU, People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

The hour-long Mandarin programme Singapore Votes 2025: The Political Forum will air on Mewatch and Melisten.

It will also be available on Channel 8, Capital 958 and 8world.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

