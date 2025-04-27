GE2025: 6 rallies to take place on April 28

Six rallies are scheduled for Monday (April 28).

The parties involved are the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

PAP will be holding its first lunchtime rally from 12pm to 3pm at the promenade area beside UOB Plaza for Jalan Besar GRC.

The remaining five rallies will be held from 7pm to 10pm.

PAP will stage three evening rallies: one for Jurong Central SMC at Jurong Stadium, another for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC at Bedok Stadium, and one for Sembawang GRC at the area beside Sun Plaza.

SDP's rally for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will be held at Woodlands Stadium, while WP will hold its rally for Punggol GRC at Yusof Ishak Secondary School.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

