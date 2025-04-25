Award Banner
GE2025: 9 rallies to take place on April 26

April 25, 2025 12:35 PM
Koh Xing Ying

Nine rallies are scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 26).

The parties involved are the People's Power Party (PPP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), People's Action Party (PAP), People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), Workers' Party (WP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and Red Dot United (RDU).

The rallies are scheduled to begin at 7pm and end at 10pm.

The PAP will hold three rallies: one for Chua Chu Kang GRC at the Hard Court along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, another for East Coast GRC at Bedok Stadium, and one for Punggol GRC at Yusof Ishak Secondary School.

PSP's rally for Bukit Gombak SMC will be held at Bukit Gombak Stadium, while SDP will hold its rally for Sembawang West SMC at Evergreen Primary School.

PPP will stage its rally for Ang Mo Kio GRC at Yio Chu Kang Stadium and RDU will hold theirs for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC at Bukit View Secondary School.

Last, WP will hold its rally for Tampines GRC at Temasek Junior College.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

  1. Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges
  2. Live bullets or blanks
  3. Air pistol/rifle or parts
  4. Spear gun
  5. Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance
  6. Fireworks/firecrackers
  7. Parang/machete
  8. Bearing scrappers
  9. Walking stick with dagger
  10. Antique pistol/gun
  11. Stun gun
  12. Baton/t-baton
  13. Night stick
  14. Signal flare and other flammable materials
  15. Handcuff
  16. Tear-gas spray/pepper spray
  17. Nanchaku
  18. Knuckle duster
  19. Crossbow
  20. Industrial acid
  21. Bulletproof vest
  22. Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun
  23. Wooden/metal spear
  24. Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape
  25. Toy gun which resembles an actual gun
  26. Kirpan
  27. Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon
  28. Glass bottles
  29. Laser pointers
  30. Unmanned aircraft
  31. Canned items including canned drinks

