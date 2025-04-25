GE2025: 9 rallies to take place on April 26

Nine rallies are scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 26).

The parties involved are the People's Power Party (PPP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), People's Action Party (PAP), People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), Workers' Party (WP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), and Red Dot United (RDU).

The rallies are scheduled to begin at 7pm and end at 10pm.

The PAP will hold three rallies: one for Chua Chu Kang GRC at the Hard Court along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, another for East Coast GRC at Bedok Stadium, and one for Punggol GRC at Yusof Ishak Secondary School.

PSP's rally for Bukit Gombak SMC will be held at Bukit Gombak Stadium, while SDP will hold its rally for Sembawang West SMC at Evergreen Primary School.

PPP will stage its rally for Ang Mo Kio GRC at Yio Chu Kang Stadium and RDU will hold theirs for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC at Bukit View Secondary School.

Last, WP will hold its rally for Tampines GRC at Temasek Junior College.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

