GE2025: Candidates post heartfelt tributes to family on Nomination Day

Today (April 23) marks Nomination Day, where prospective candidates for the General Election file their nomination papers, kicking off the countdown to Polling Day on May 3.

Here's what some of the candidates did with their loved ones before heading off to the races — from sharing special moments to penning their heartfelt appreciation.

The Workers' Party's Ong Lue Ping whips up breakfast

Dr Ong Lue Ping from The Workers' Party (WP) prepared a hearty breakfast for his family.

He also stated that this is how he would be expressing his love for them over the days leading up to Polling Day.

People's Action Party's Vikram Nair gives shoutout to wife

In a Facebook post, People's Action Party's (PAP) Vikram Nair expressed his appreciation for his wife, thanking her for her support behind the scenes.

WP's Harpreet Singh visits mum for blessings

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/HarpreetSinghWP/posts/pfbid0RMRDSZmWWBHqKdR1hjMw7rposyAeUJDGzj6hDNJbhk9SbfCJSX7wyvJZnuHL9YYCl[/embed]

WP's Harpreet Singh visited his mother on one of the days leading up to Nomination Day.

He expressed that in Punjabi culture, it's a tradition to seek a mother's blessing before any major journey.

PAP's Cai Yinzhou shows appreciation for two sons

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/yinzhoucaisg/posts/pfbid036vuR9DeEUD7fgk6v2D3Ue2MGsE6vmXLM7eJmN1dzhpp7jdksBRrmyZJKxjzenrh8l?rdid=spwcSW[/embed]

PAP's Cai Yinzhou gave a shoutout to his children on the morning of Nomination Day.

He said his two sons are his biggest motivation to enter politics.

WP's Pritam Singh shares daughters' drawings

Last night, WP's Pritam Singh uploaded pictures of his daughters' drawings they had done up a couple of days before Nomination Day.

In his Instagram post, he also wrote that both he and his wife try their best to give their daughters their time and space.

PAP's Valerie Lee shares pockets of time with daughter in between schedules

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/val.lee.sg/posts/pfbid02p1m62T6yztXkFBV4gKR6NVKXJ2a9RFT2GdFQFtLL7PBJuVFdwGkYMnDgX6oVkJXul?rdid=KmSdXmZT[/embed]

PAP's Valerie Lee documented the time that she managed to squeeze in with her daughter in between work and house visits.

She wrote that she hopes to sneak in more time for video calls with her daughter during this period.

