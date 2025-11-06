GE2025 independent candidates Jeremy Tan, Darryl Lo apply to be NMP

Jeremy Tan and Darryl Lo, who ran as independents in this year's general election, are now vying for a seat in the House as Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP).

Tan, 35, who contested in Mountbatten SMC and received 36.16 per cent of votes against political newcomer Gho Sze Kee, sent in his application on Nov 5, according to The Straits Times.

"Many Singaporeans are distinguished in their own right, and I hope that my application would encourage others to do so as well," he told the newspaper.

He also said that he would bring more diverse political representation into Parliament, which currently features only members of the ruling People's Action Party and the opposing Workers' Party.

Lo, 28, who contested in Radin Mas SMC and garnered 23.47 per cent of the votes, submitted his application on Oct 29, reported CNA.

He told The Straits Times that issues such as job security, cost of living and housing are central to public debate and hopes to represent the voices of younger Singaporeans if chosen.

The NMP nomination process started on Oct 8 and concluded at 4.30pm today (Nov 6).

An eight-member committee chaired by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng will then interview and consider the eligible candidates.

The total number of applicants will typically be disclosed by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament within days.

Introduced in 1990, the NMP scheme aims to bring a wide representation of views in Parliament.

There can be a maximum of nine NMPs each term, which lasts two and a half years.

To qualify as an NMP, a candidate needs to possess the same qualifications necessary to become an elected MP, and must have rendered distinguished public service, brought honour to the nation, or have distinguished themselves in a selected field.

Once nominated, NMPs will be expected to participate in Parliament proceedings.

In addition to submissions from the public, seven groups — business and industry, the labour movement, the professions, social service organisations, the civic and people sector, tertiary education institutions, and media, arts and sports organisations — are also invited to submit names of suitable candidates.

