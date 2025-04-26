GE2025: Live roundtable with 5 parties and 3 rallies to be held on April 27

Five political parties will participate in live roundtables discussions hosted by Mediacorp on Sunday (April 27) and Tuesday (April 29).

The participating parties are the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), Red Dot United (RDU), People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), and Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

The roundtable will air live on April 27 from 8.00pm to 9.30pm with a repeat from 10pm to 11.30pm.

The 90-minute English programme will be broadcast on meWATCH, meLISTEN, CNA, CNA938 and CNA's social media platforms.

A 60-minute Mandarin version entitled "Singapore Votes 2025: The Political Forum" will also air on April 29 at 9.00pm on meWATCH and meLISTEN.

It will also be available on Channel 8, CAPITAL 958, 8world.com, and 8world's social media channels.

In addition, three rallies will be held on April 27 by two political parties -- PAP and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

PAP will stage rallies for Jalan Kayu SMC at Fern Green Primary School and for Pioneer SMC at Jurong West Stadium.

Meanwhile, SDP will hold its rally for Sembawang GRC at the hard court and field beside Sun Plaza.

The rallies are scheduled to begin at 7pm and end at 10pm.

Police advisory

In a previous statement released by the police on April 25, it said that rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

