GE2025: 'No credible opposition' party in Radin Mas, says independent candidate Darryl Lo

SINGAPORE - Independent candidate Darryl Lo, who is contesting Radin Mas SMC, will not hold physical rallies, will distribute 15,000 fliers and will put up 200 posters with a team of 12 volunteers.

And while he acknowledged he has no political presence, he said he is going solo as there is no credible opposition in his constituency.

Mr Lo is one of two independent candidates standing for election when Singaporeans go to the polls on May 3.

The other is Mr Jeremy Tan, who is contesting Mountbatten SMC.

Both men are first-time candidates, and plan to be full-time MPs if elected.

On Nomination Day on April 23, Mr Lo, 28, told The Straits Times: "I always have the belief that sometimes an underdog may emerge successful. And I hope the residents see my perseverance and hard work."

He will be up against incumbent PAP MP Melvin Yong, 53, and People's Alliance for Reform's (PAR) Kumar Appavoo, 56.

There are 25,497 voters in Radin Mas.

At the 2020 General Election, Mr Yong, the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, secured 74.01 per cent of the vote against businessman Mr Kumar, who was then with the Reform Party (RP).

Mr Lo said: "My impression of him (Mr Kumar), and I voted last time around, was that he's not serious enough (about standing for election)."

Mr Kumar, who was RP's treasurer, contested West Coast GRC in the 2011 General Election. He was also a member of Singapore People's Party's central executive committee before joining PAR.

RP had to apologise to Radin Mas voters in 2020 after Mr Kumar did not turn up to record the constituency political broadcast.

Mr Lo quit his tech job in January to focus on his campaign, because he feels the issues Singaporeans face are getting more challenging, and MPs need to dedicate their time and energy to them.

His campaign slogan is "Your Voice, Our Future".

Mr Lo, who has a law degree from Singapore Management University (SMU), said he will campaign for harsher penalties for drink drivers, as he feels the laws are too lax.

He also wants to help more low-income families in Radin Mas qualify for the Education Ministry's financial assistance scheme.

Mr Lo added that singles aged 21 and above should be allowed to buy HDB flats.

Mr Tan, 34, is retired and chose to run as an independent out of a sense of duty.

He said: "Concerned citizens that believe in a better (Government) should take action, and that's what I've done."

His campaign slogan is "Be Retired, Not Tired", and he is up against PAP's Gho Sze Kee, 46.

This is the first time Ms Gho, a maritime lawyer, is contesting, taking over from incumbent PAP MP Mr Lim Biow Chuan, who is stepping down after four terms.

Mr Lim secured 73.82 per cent of the vote in 2020.

There are 22,754 voters in Mountbatten for this general election.

Mr Tan might hold one to two physical rallies, including one on May 1 if he secures a permit.

He plans to walk around Mountbatten to distribute about 5,000 fliers and put up 100 posters with the help of five volunteers.

He said he will campaign on issues like removing land costs from the cost of Housing Board flats.

And he will argue for a more robust Central Provident Fund scheme that is "inflation-proof", and for Bitcoin to be incorporated into Singapore's financial system.

Mr Tan also intends to increase artificial intelligence literacy in schools so that future generations of Singaporeans will not be left behind.

He said: "This is the industry that will change the world, and we need to be a part of it."

PAR secretary-general Lim Tean recently commented about independent candidates, like Mr Tan, having no chance of being elected.

To this, Mr Tan said: "It is not a matter if I win. I will be trying because I believe that Singapore deserves better."

SMU law don Eugene Tan said that looking at Singapore's election history, independents do not have a good record, particularly after the establishment of town councils.

He said: "MPs were not only just representatives in Parliament, but they also had to be responsible for estate management and upkeep.

"If without the backing of a party, would that independent be able to establish a town council? Voters know the independent doesn't even have experience in running something similar. I don't think it inspires confidence."

He added: "It takes a certain courage to say, okay, I'm gonna run on my own. And I'm sure they are realistic enough to know that the odds are stacked against them."

