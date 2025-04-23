GE2025 Nomination Day: All the successfully nominated candidates for all 33 constituencies

Nomination Day has wrapped up, with 211 parliamentary hopefuls putting up their candidacy for the General Election.

We've compiled the 33 electoral divisions (in alphabetical order) and the full list of candidates contesting them.

5-MP GRCs

Aljunied

People's Action Party Workers' Party Adrian Ang, Chan Hui Yuh, Daniel Liu, Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Jagathishwaran Rajo Sylvia Lim, Fadli Fawzi, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong, Pritam Singh

Ang Mo Kio

People's Action Party People's Power Party Singapore United Party Lee Hsien Loong, Darryl David, Jasmin Lau, Nadia Samdin, Victor Lye Heng Zheng Dao, Martinn Ho, Samuel Lee, Thaddeus Thomas, William Lim Andy Zhu, Nigel Ng, Noraini Yunus, Ridhuan Chandran, Vincent Ng

East Coast

People's Action Party Workers' Party Edwin Tong, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan, Hazlina Abdul Halim, Dinesh Vasu Dash Yee Jenn Jong, Nathaniel Koh, Paris V Parameswari, Sufyan Mikhail Putra, Jasper Kuan

Jurong East-Bukit Batok

People's Action Party Red Dot United Grace Fu, David Hoe, Lee Hong Chuang, Murali Pillai, Rahayu Mahzam Ben Puah, Harish Mohanadas, Liyana Dhamirah, Marcus Neo, Osman Sulaiman

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights

People's Action Party Diana Pang, Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Seah Kian Peng, Tin Pei Ling, Goh Pei Ming - Elected

Nee Soon

People's Action Party Red Dot United K Shanmugam, Goh Hanyan, Lee Hui Ying, Jackson Lam, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi Ravi Philemon, David Foo, Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, Pang Heng Chuan, Sharon Lin

Sembawang

People's Action Party National Solidarity Party Singapore Democratic Party Ong Ye Kung, Gabriel Lam, Mariam Jaafar, Ng Shi Xuan, Vikram Nair Spencer Ng, Raiyian Chia, Verina Ong, Lee Wei, Yadzeth Hairis Bryan Lim, Alfred Tan, Damanhuri Abas, James Gomez, Surayah Akbar

Tanjong Pagar

People's Action Party People's Alliance for Reform Chan Chun Sing, Alvin Tan, Joan Pereira, Foo Cexiang, Rachel Ong Han Hui Hui, Nadarajan Selvamani, Prabu Ramachandran, Rickson Giauw, Soh Lian Chye

Tampines

People's Action Party Workers' Party National Solidarity Party People's Power Party Masagos Zulkifli, Baey Yam Keng, Asst Prof Charlene Chen, David Neo, Dr Koh Poh Koon Jimmy Tan, Faisal Manap, Michael Thng, Dr Ong Lue Ping, Eileen Chong Eugene Yeo, Mohamad Ridzwan, Phay Wei Jie, Reno Fong, Thamilselvan Karuppaya Goh Meng Seng, Derrick Sim, Arbaah Haroun, Peter Soh, Vere Nathan

West Coast-Jurong West

People's Action Party Progress Singapore Party Desmond Lee, Ang Wei Neng, Cassandra Lee, Dr Hamid Razak, Shawn Huang Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Sani Ismail, Sumarleki Amjah

4-MP GRCs

Bishan-Toa Payoh

People's Action Party: Chee Hong Tat, Cai Yinzhou, Elysa Chen, Saktiandi Supaat

Singapore People’s Party: Steve Chia, Lim Rui Xian, Melvyn Chiu, Muhammad Norhakim

Chua Chu Kang

People's Action Party: Jeffrey Siow, Tan See Leng, Asst Prof Choo Pei Ling, Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim

Progress Singapore Party: A’bas Kasmani, Lawrence Pek, S. Nallakaruppan, Wendy Low

Holland-Bukit Timah

People's Action Party: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Christopher de Souza, Edward Chia, Sim Ann

Red Dot United: Fazli Talip, Nizar Subair, Chia Ying, Kumar Thirupathi

Jalan Besar

People's Action Party: Josephine Teo, Denise Phua, Shawn Loh, Dr Wan Rizal

People's Alliance for Reform: SK Chiu, Mohamad Hamim bin Aliyas, Sarina Abu Hassan, Vigneswari V Ramachandran

Marsiling-Yew Tee

People's Action Party: Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Hany Soh, Zaqy Mohamad

Singapore Democratic Party: Jufri Salim, Alec Tok, Ariffin Sha, Dr Gigene Wong

Pasir Ris-Changi

People's Action Party: Indranee Rajah, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha, Valerie Lee

Singapore Democratic Alliance: Desmond Lim, Abu Mohamed, Harminder Pal Singh and Chia Jun Kai

Punggol

People's Action Party: Gan Kim Yong, Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling, Yeo Wan Ling

Workers' Party: Harpreet Singh, Jackson Au, Siti Alia Mattar, Alexis Dang

Sengkang

Workers' Party: Abdul Muhaimin, Louis Chua, He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim

People's Action Party: Dr Lam Pin Min, Bernadette Giam, Elmie Nekmat, Theodora Lai

SMCs

Bukit Gombak

People's Action Party: Low Yen Ling

Progress Singapore Party: Harish Pillay

Bukit Panjang

People's Action Party: Liang Eng Hwa

Singapore Democratic Party: Paul Tambyah

Hougang

Workers' Party: Dennis Tan

People's Action Party: Marshall Lim

Jalan Kayu

People's Action Party: Ng Chee Meng

Workers' Party: Andre Low

Jurong Central

People's Action Party: Xie Yao Quan

Red Dot United: Emily Woo

Kebun Baru

People's Action Party: Henry Kwek

Progress Singapore Party: Tony Tan

Marymount

People's Action Party: Gan Siow Huang

Progress Singapore Party: Jeffrey Khoo

Mountbatten

People's Action Party: Gho Sze Kee

Independent: Jeremy Tan (Encik Bitcoin)

Pioneer

People's Action Party: Patrick Tay

Progress Singapore Party: Stephanie Tan

Potong Pasir

People's Action Party: Alex Yeo

Singapore People's Party: Williiamson Lee

People's Alliance for Reform: Lim Tean

Queenstown

People's Action Party:

People's Alliance for Reform: Mahaboob Baatsha

Radin Mas

People's Action Party: Melvin Yong

People's Alliance for Reform: Kumar Appavoo

Independent: Darryl Lo

Sembawang West

People's Action Party: Poh Li San

Singapore Democratic Party: Chee Soon Juan

Tampines Changkat

People's Action Party: Desmond Choo

Worker's Party: Kenneth Foo

Yio Chu Kang

People's Action Party People's Alliance for Reform Yip Hon Weng Michael Fang

Hustings for the election begin immediately, concluding with Polling Day on May 3, when 2,758,846 Singaporeans will go to the ballot box.

