GE2025 Nomination Day: All the successfully nominated candidates for all 33 constituencies

Nomination Day has wrapped up, with 211 parliamentary hopefuls putting up their candidacy for the General Election.
We've compiled the 33 electoral divisions (in alphabetical order) and the full list of candidates contesting them.
5-MP GRCs
Aljunied
|People's Action Party
|Workers' Party
|Adrian Ang, Chan Hui Yuh, Daniel Liu, Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Jagathishwaran Rajo
|Sylvia Lim, Fadli Fawzi, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong, Pritam Singh
Ang Mo Kio
|People's Action Party
|People's Power Party
|Singapore United Party
|Lee Hsien Loong, Darryl David, Jasmin Lau, Nadia Samdin, Victor Lye
|Heng Zheng Dao, Martinn Ho, Samuel Lee, Thaddeus Thomas, William Lim
|Andy Zhu, Nigel Ng, Noraini Yunus, Ridhuan Chandran, Vincent Ng
East Coast
|People's Action Party
|Workers' Party
|Edwin Tong, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan, Hazlina Abdul Halim, Dinesh Vasu Dash
|Yee Jenn Jong, Nathaniel Koh, Paris V Parameswari, Sufyan Mikhail Putra, Jasper Kuan
Jurong East-Bukit Batok
|People's Action Party
|Red Dot United
|Grace Fu, David Hoe, Lee Hong Chuang, Murali Pillai, Rahayu Mahzam
|Ben Puah, Harish Mohanadas, Liyana Dhamirah, Marcus Neo, Osman Sulaiman
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights
|People's Action Party
|Diana Pang, Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Seah Kian Peng, Tin Pei Ling, Goh Pei Ming - Elected
Nee Soon
|People's Action Party
|Red Dot United
|K Shanmugam, Goh Hanyan, Lee Hui Ying, Jackson Lam, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi
|Ravi Philemon, David Foo, Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, Pang Heng Chuan, Sharon Lin
Sembawang
|People's Action Party
|National Solidarity Party
|Singapore Democratic Party
|Ong Ye Kung, Gabriel Lam, Mariam Jaafar, Ng Shi Xuan, Vikram Nair
|Spencer Ng, Raiyian Chia, Verina Ong, Lee Wei, Yadzeth Hairis
|Bryan Lim, Alfred Tan, Damanhuri Abas, James Gomez, Surayah Akbar
Tanjong Pagar
|People's Action Party
|People's Alliance for Reform
|Chan Chun Sing, Alvin Tan, Joan Pereira, Foo Cexiang, Rachel Ong
|Han Hui Hui, Nadarajan Selvamani, Prabu Ramachandran, Rickson Giauw, Soh Lian Chye
Tampines
|People's Action Party
|Workers' Party
|National Solidarity Party
|People's Power Party
|Masagos Zulkifli, Baey Yam Keng, Asst Prof Charlene Chen, David Neo, Dr Koh Poh Koon
|Jimmy Tan, Faisal Manap, Michael Thng, Dr Ong Lue Ping, Eileen Chong
|Eugene Yeo, Mohamad Ridzwan, Phay Wei Jie, Reno Fong, Thamilselvan Karuppaya
|Goh Meng Seng, Derrick Sim, Arbaah Haroun, Peter Soh, Vere Nathan
West Coast-Jurong West
|People's Action Party
|Progress Singapore Party
|Desmond Lee, Ang Wei Neng, Cassandra Lee, Dr Hamid Razak, Shawn Huang
|Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Sani Ismail, Sumarleki Amjah
4-MP GRCs
Bishan-Toa Payoh
People's Action Party: Chee Hong Tat, Cai Yinzhou, Elysa Chen, Saktiandi Supaat
Singapore People’s Party: Steve Chia, Lim Rui Xian, Melvyn Chiu, Muhammad Norhakim
Chua Chu Kang
People's Action Party: Jeffrey Siow, Tan See Leng, Asst Prof Choo Pei Ling, Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim
Progress Singapore Party: A’bas Kasmani, Lawrence Pek, S. Nallakaruppan, Wendy Low
Holland-Bukit Timah
People's Action Party: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Christopher de Souza, Edward Chia, Sim Ann
Red Dot United: Fazli Talip, Nizar Subair, Chia Ying, Kumar Thirupathi
Jalan Besar
People's Action Party: Josephine Teo, Denise Phua, Shawn Loh, Dr Wan Rizal
People's Alliance for Reform: SK Chiu, Mohamad Hamim bin Aliyas, Sarina Abu Hassan, Vigneswari V Ramachandran
Marsiling-Yew Tee
People's Action Party: Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Hany Soh, Zaqy Mohamad
Singapore Democratic Party: Jufri Salim, Alec Tok, Ariffin Sha, Dr Gigene Wong
Pasir Ris-Changi
People's Action Party: Indranee Rajah, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha, Valerie Lee
Singapore Democratic Alliance: Desmond Lim, Abu Mohamed, Harminder Pal Singh and Chia Jun Kai
Punggol
People's Action Party: Gan Kim Yong, Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling, Yeo Wan Ling
Workers' Party: Harpreet Singh, Jackson Au, Siti Alia Mattar, Alexis Dang
Sengkang
Workers' Party: Abdul Muhaimin, Louis Chua, He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim
People's Action Party: Dr Lam Pin Min, Bernadette Giam, Elmie Nekmat, Theodora Lai
SMCs
Bukit Gombak
People's Action Party: Low Yen Ling
Progress Singapore Party: Harish Pillay
Bukit Panjang
People's Action Party: Liang Eng Hwa
Singapore Democratic Party: Paul Tambyah
Hougang
Workers' Party: Dennis Tan
People's Action Party: Marshall Lim
Jalan Kayu
People's Action Party: Ng Chee Meng
Workers' Party: Andre Low
Jurong Central
People's Action Party: Xie Yao Quan
Red Dot United: Emily Woo
Kebun Baru
People's Action Party: Henry Kwek
Progress Singapore Party: Tony Tan
Marymount
People's Action Party: Gan Siow Huang
Progress Singapore Party: Jeffrey Khoo
Mountbatten
People's Action Party: Gho Sze Kee
Independent: Jeremy Tan (Encik Bitcoin)
Pioneer
People's Action Party: Patrick Tay
Progress Singapore Party: Stephanie Tan
Potong Pasir
People's Action Party: Alex Yeo
Singapore People's Party: Williiamson Lee
People's Alliance for Reform: Lim Tean
Queenstown
People's Action Party:
People's Alliance for Reform: Mahaboob Baatsha
Radin Mas
People's Action Party: Melvin Yong
People's Alliance for Reform: Kumar Appavoo
Independent: Darryl Lo
Sembawang West
People's Action Party: Poh Li San
Singapore Democratic Party: Chee Soon Juan
Tampines Changkat
People's Action Party: Desmond Choo
Worker's Party: Kenneth Foo
Yio Chu Kang
|People's Action Party
|People's Alliance for Reform
|Yip Hon Weng
|Michael Fang
Hustings for the election begin immediately, concluding with Polling Day on May 3, when 2,758,846 Singaporeans will go to the ballot box.
