GE2025: PAP new face Gho Sze Kee to contest Mountbatten SMC, Lim Biow Chuan to step down

The People's Action Party (PAP) is fielding new face Gho Sze Kee as its candidate for the single seat ward of Mountbatten in the upcoming General Election, the party announced on Sunday (April 20).

Four-term MP Lim Biow Chuan, who represented Mountbatten SMC from 2011, will retire from politics, said Dr Tan See Leng, anchor minister for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

At a press conference in Marine Parade, Dr Tan said Gho, 46, will bring a "refreshing" look to Mountbatten.

The maritime lawyer, who has been a party activist for 13 years, told the media she is stepping up as a candidate to "give back to Singapore" and "safeguard the future for the next generation".

"I do know that it's a huge step up from activism to politics and many well meaning friends have tried to dissuade me," she said.

"But I am a fighter, and I'm not one to back down from challenge."

Gho added: "At the end of the day, policies are national, but trust, compassion, kindness - that's personal, and that's where I truly hope that I will be given a chance to make a difference if elected as your MP."

When asked on her thoughts on filling Lim's role, Goh said the former MP has left a "solid foundation".

"So now it is up to me to build on the foundations that he has laid. And this is my promise to the residents, that they will see me on the ground, that I will be listening here and be there for them."

Since August 2024, Gho has been photographed alongside Lim, 61, on multiple occasions including National Day celebrations.

She has also joined him on house visits across areas such as Geylang, Katong, and other parts of the SMC.

In GE2020, Lim won Mountbatten SMC with 73.84 per cent of votes against the Peoples Voice candidate Sivakumaran Chellappa.

The People's Alliance for Reform announced on April 18 that it intends to contest Mountbatten SMC.

The ward has 22,754 voters in 2025.

