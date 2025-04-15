GE2025: PAP's Patrick Tay to defend Pioneer SMC seat

Incumbent Pioneer SMC MP Patrick Tay will defend the single seat ward in the coming election, the People's Action Party (PAP) announced on Tuesday (April 15).

During a press conference at the party's branch office in Clementi, the 53-year-old thanked the residents in his constituency for the "love, support and encouragement".

Tay highlighted a series of programmes he and his volunteers have rolled out over the past five years, including support for residents in healthcare, employment, and addressing the cost of living.

"I ask for your support so that we can see through some of these plans that we've done and build on those things that we have done," he added.

Tay previously won a three-way contest against the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Lim Cher Hong and independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah with 61.98 per cent of the vote share in the 2020 General Elections.

The ward currently has 25,166 registered voters and is one of nine constituencies that have remained unchanged after a review by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.

In April 12, PSP announced that they will be fielding a candidate to contest in Pioneer SMC again.

Tay said on Tuesday that he is aware that Lim has been recently conducting walkabouts in that constituency.

He added that the PAP has been engaging Pioneer residents actively in the past five years.

"I hope for the support to be able to continue to do that and to build on what we've done in the last couple of years and see through some of our projects and programmes," he added.

chingshijie@asiaone.com