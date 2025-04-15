GE2025: Parliament dissolved; Nomination Day on April 23, Polling Day on May 3

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has dissolved Parliament at 3pm today (April 15) on the advice of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, officially kickstarting the election proceedings.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 15), PM Wong said that he advised the President to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.

Nomination Day will be on Wednesday (April 23), and Polling Day on Saturday (May 3).

In his post, PM Wong said the world is becoming "more uncertain, unsettled and even unstable".

"The global conditions that enabled Singapore's success over the past decades may no longer hold.

"That is why I have called this General Election. At this critical juncture, Singaporeans should decide on the team to lead our nation, and to chart our way forward together."

Campaigning starts immediately after nominations are completed, and ends a day before Polling Day.

97 seats in Parliament are up for contest across 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs. This will be Wong's first general election as Prime Minister.

