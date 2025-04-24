GE2025: Party Political Broadcasts and SDP rally on April 25

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will be the only party holding a political rally tomorrow (April 25), on the first night of Party Political Broadcasts (PPB).

The rally will be held from 7pm to 10pm at Beacon Primary School for the electoral division of Bukit Panjang SMC.

SDP's Prof Paul Tambyah will again face off against the People's Action Party's Liang Eng Hwa in the upcoming polls.

AsiaOne will livestream the rally on Facebook and YouTube.

There were a total of five rallies today.

PPB will be on free-to-air television and radio for the eight parties with at least six candidates to share their campaign messages.

The English broadcast will be available on Mediacorp Channel 5 at 8pm and on CNA at 9pm.

The second round of PPB will take place on May 1.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

