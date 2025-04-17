GE2025: PSP to field Jeffrey Khoo and Tony Tan in Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has unveiled its candidates who will contest the single seat wards of Marymount and Kebun Baru in General Election 2025.

The party will field its former West Coast candidate Jeffrey Khoo in Marymount SMC, announced chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock at Bishan North Shopping Mall on Thursday (April 17) morning.

PSP's Tony Tan, husband to party vice-chair Hazel Poa, will stand in Kebun Baru SMC.

Speaking to the media, Khoo - who is CEO of consulting firm Kairos Risk Solutions - outlined his three areas of concerns: cost-of-living, employment and education.

The 56-year-old noted that party members and volunteers have done market visits in Marymount constituency and PSP "understands" the area.

"I hope [Marymount residents will] give us your time... I hope that you ask me as many questions as you want... Give me the opportunity to serve you as your Member of Parliament," he said.

Tan, 55, is a SAF Merit Scholarship recipient and has a first-class honours degree in engineering from the University of Cambridge.

In GE2011, Tan and Poa were part of the National Solidarity Party team which contested Chua Chu Kang GRC. The team received 38.80 per cent of the votes, while PAP received 61.20 per cent.

He told reporters on Thursday he decided to run as a candidate in the upcoming general election to "build a better Singapore".

"On the national policy side, I feel that the government can do more in terms of providing social support and education to better realise the potential of every individual Singaporean, so that they can maximise their contribution to our community."

Dr Tan, who will soon turn 85, was also asked if he will contest.

"If the spirit is strong, you must stand," he declared. "For people of my age, if they can do something, they must continue to give what they know back."

In GE2020, Dr Tan led the PSP's "A team" to contest West Coast GRC, narrowly losing against the PAP with the election's smallest vote margin of 3.36 per cent. It allowed the party to send Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa to Parliament as NCMPs.

Leon Perera not standing as PSP candidate: Dr Tan

On Thursday, Dr Tan also refuted speculation that former Workers' Party MP Leon Perera will be fielded as a PSP candidate.

Perera was spotted at the party's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre after the date of Polling Day was announced on Tuesday (April 15).

"He is not standing with us," Dr Tan told the media when asked about Perara's appearance.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election.

[[nid:715983]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com