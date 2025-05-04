GE2025 results: WP wins Sengkang GRC with 56.31% of votes over PAP

Results for Sengkang GRC in GE2025 People's Action Party (PAP) 43.69% Workers' Party (WP) 56.31%

The Workers' Party (WP) has won Sengkang GRC with 56.31% of votes over the People's Action Party (PAP).

WP received 66,383 votes while PAP received 51,505 votes.

The WP's team for Sengkang GRC is led by Associate Professor Jamus Lim and includes He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, and new candidate Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.

The PAP's team features Dr Lam Pin Min, Bernadette Giam, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat and Theodora Lai.

In the last general election in 2020, WP team won 52.12 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating the PAP which received 47.88 per cent of the vote.

The constituency has 126,641 electors.

Sengkang residents have had the “unique advantage” of being served by both the PAP and the WP, giving residents a good basis for comparison, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on May 1, as he urged voters to weigh their choices carefully.

Addressing the constituency’s voters, he said: “Who in your heart of hearts do you really want to serve yourself, and your families, and to represent you in Parliament?”

He said that the party’s team were the underdogs in this election.

“But mind you, they are ready to serve you, and they are ready to make a comeback,” he said.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, meanwhile, said that there were no safe opposition constituencies.

“There are no done deals. Wherever we go, we promise to serve them from our heart and to represent them faithfully in Parliament.”

In the end, Sengkang residents put their faith in the WP team for another term

