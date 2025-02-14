GE2025: Revised registers of electors open for public inspection from Feb 15

The revised voter rolls of Singaporeans eligible to vote in the next general election will be open for public inspection from Feb 15 to 28, announced the Elections Department (ELD) on Friday (Feb 14).

The Registers of Electors contain names of all qualified electors as of Feb 1, 2025.

Citizens aged 21 and above who are not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law and have a Singapore residential address or local contact address can vote in an election.

Singaporeans can check if they are in the updated register and verify their particulars online via the ELD website or the Singpass app.

They can also check their particulars at any community centre/club or ServiceSG Centre, or at the ELD office on an appointment basis.

Singaporeans living overseas can do so online or at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

During the inspection period, one may submit a claim to include their name if it has been omitted, or update their particulars in the register to correspond with their NRIC.

An individual may also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the electoral division they are in.

Claims and objections may be submitted online at ELD website, or in person at community centre/club or ServiceSG Centre, ELD office and Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

A claimant list will subsequently be made available for inspection from March 12 to 19.

Persons whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election can apply to have their names restored to the registers on the ELD website and are encouraged to apply early.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

Last month, ELD announced that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had convened the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.

The committee had been directed to review current electoral division boundaries and recommend the number and boundaries of Group Representation Constituencies and Single Member Constituencies for the upcoming elections.

ELD had said last July that there were a total of 2,715,187 electors in the updated registers, an increase of 5,732 from the 2,653,942 electors at the last revision in July 2023, before the 2023 Presidential Election.

There were 2,653,942 eligible voters at the last general election in 2020.

