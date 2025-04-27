GE2025: SDP candidates criticise Health Minister Ong Ye Kung over alleged lack of attention towards caregivers and mental health

Two of Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) rally speakers alleged Ong Ye Kung neglected caregivers and mental health issues in his time as Minister for Health.

Speaking first on Sunday (April 27), Sembawang GRC candidate James Gomez said that Ong is "underperforming" in his role.

"Walk around our neighbourhoods... More elderly citizens [are] navigating coffee shops, supermarkets, void decks, walkways and traffic lights... [on] mobility devices, wheelchairs, walking aids, often accompanied by caregivers," he said, adding that many of them are not professional caregivers, but younger family members.

Dr Gomez continued that Ong has failed to put in place a multi-faceted support mechanism for caregivers, saying: "Singaporeans are already stretched thin — balancing careers, raising children and now caring for our seniors.

"And they are doing it mostly alone, unpaid, while coping with tremendous internal family stress.

"This is a crisis... taking place in the face of an unresponsive, underperforming Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. He has held this position for nearly four years, since May 2021, and still underperforming," he added.

Dr Gomez alongside SDP vice-chairman Bryan Lim and treasurer Surayah Akbar, as well as members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan, will be going up against the People's Action Party (PAP) slate helmed by Ong.

Dr Gomez's sentiments were echoed by party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan, who was the event's final speaker.

Referring to Ong, he said: "As Minister for Health, he Ong Ye Kung should and must do more — much more — for the mental health crisis in Singapore."

Dr Chee argued that there are two factors — cost of living and overcrowding — which contribute to poor mental health in Singapore and Ong needs to tell the people how he is going to deal with them

There is no point in increasing the support network for Singaporeans without addressing the root causes, he continued, comparing the action to mopping the floor without turning the tap off first.

Dr Chee then touched on the party's plans for its constituencies, which have been mentioned earlier by its Sembawang GRC candidates.

"One of the most important proposals is to establish a mental health wellness centre for youth, which will offer drop-in counselling services, peer support groups, mental health education and creative workshops to build resilience," he said.

Party leaders address Gigene Wong incident

This rally, SDP's third since the start of hustings, was held beside Sun Plaza in Sembawang.

It was delayed by nearly an hour due to heavy rain, but crowds of supporters remained at the venue, cheering despite the downpour.

Before the rally officially began, Dr Chee addressed member Gigene Wong's use of a derogatory Hokkien term on her fellow candidate Ariffin Sha.

He apologised to the Indian community for the incident, stating that Dr Wong has been issued a stern warning for her actions.

Dr Wong then joined Dr Chee on stage and apologised once more, bowing deeply at the end of her speech.

[[nid:717303]]

Dr Chee is contesting the newly formed Sembawang West SMC, while party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah will run in Bukit Panjang SMC, where he secured 46.27 per cent of the vote during the 2020 General Election.

SDP's four-member slate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC — which will go up against the PAP team led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong — comprises Dr Wong, Ariffin, musician Jufri Salim and theatre director Alec Tok.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com